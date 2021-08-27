Tamil Nadu: 1,542 new Covid cases reported in last 24 hours

Tamil Nadu has reported 1,542 new Covid cases during last 24 hours, as per the bulletin released by the state government on Friday.

During the same duration, 1,793 people recovered from the infection while 21 succumbed to the deadly virus.

The current active cases in the state are 17,797, says the release.

A total of 26,08,748 cases and 34,835 deaths have been reported in the state so far.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor