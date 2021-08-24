Tamil Nadu CM announces Rs 39 cr Karunanidhi memorial to be set up at Chennai beach

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday that the DMK will set up a memorial to the Chief Minister Karunanidhi at Chennai's Marina Beach.

"A memorial for the late CM Karunanidhi will be set up on 2.23 acres at Marina Beach, Kamaraj Road at a cost of Rs 39 crore. The memorial is to be built with modern light films on Karunanidhi's life," said Stalin in the Legislative Assembly.

He announced that the memorial would commemorate the life of Karunanidhi, who played a major role in the progress of Tamil Nadu.

Karunanidhi contested and won in all Tamil Nadu Assembly general elections since 1957 except 1984 when he didn't contest the election.

The DMK stalwart popularly known as Kalaignar passed away on August 7, 2018 at the age of 94. He was buried with full state honours at Marina Beach next to his mentor and former Tamil Nadu chief minister CN Annadurai.

( With inputs from ANI )

