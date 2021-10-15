Tamil Nadu CM request Delhi, Rajasthan, Odisha counterparts to allow sale of green crackers

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday urged his Delhi, Rajasthan, and Odisha counterparts to lift the ban on the sale of firecracker sales in their respective states and allow the sale of green crackers.

In a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Stalin requested to lift the ban and allow the sale of firecrackers that falls within the norms set by the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal.

Earlier in July, the Supreme Court dismissed a plea challenging the National Green Tribunal's order for the imposition of a complete ban on the sale and use of all firecrackers during the COVID-19 pandemic in cities, said that no further clarification or deliberation was required.

The apex court said that the authorities may permit the sale and use of firecrackers as per the category of Air Quality Index (AQI) in the cities.

The Bench said that manufacturing or production of firecrackers was allowed and those who wanted to use firecrackers could do so with permission depending upon the category of AQI. It clarified that the ban is in places where air quality is poor and there is no ban on the manufacture.

( With inputs from ANI )

