Tamil Nadu CM Stalin hoists tricolour on I-Day, announces hike in pension for freedom fighters

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin hoisted the national flag on the ramparts of Fort St George on 75th Independence Day on Sunday. As the DMK government completes 100 days in office, Stalin unfurled the tricolour for the first time as chief minister.

He also received a guard of honour at Fort St George.

After hoisting the flag, CM Stalin said, "The Tamil Nadu government has increased the pension of all freedom fighters from Rs 17,000 to Rs 18,000 and the family pension from Rs 8,500 to Rs 9,000," adding that the government will compile the documents of freedom fighters from Tamil Nadu and will be released.

He also said that Mahatma Gandhi Museum in Madurai will be renovated at a cost of Rs 6 crore.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor