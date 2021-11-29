Tamil Nadu: Earthquake hits Vellore district

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale occurred on Monday at around 4.17 am in Vellore district of Tamil Nadu.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the quake happened with a depth of 25 km.

The epicentre of the quake was located at 59 km west south west of Vellore.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor