Tamil Nadu extends Covid-19 lockdown till September 6, here's what's allowed and what's not

Tamil Nadu government on Saturday extended coronavirus-induced lockdown for two more weeks till September 6, and also announced certain relaxations. The existing restrictions were scheduled to end on August 23.On Friday, Tamil Nadu reported 1,668 fresh coronavirus cases. The state government had earlier allowed reopening of schools for Classes 9 and 12 with 50 per cent attendance from September 1. "The schools will work on a rotational basis," the chief minster announced today.

Here's what's allowed and what's not

Theatres are allowed to open with 50 per cent seating capacity from August 23.

Beaches will be open for public.

Corporation instructed to take measures to vaccinate the small traders and shop keepers working around the beach area.

Zoological parks, botanical gardens, boat houses etc can remain open.

All shops are permitted to open till 10 pm.

IT offices can function with 100 per cent workforce.

Creches will be permitted. The staff members should be vaccinated.

Employees involved in noon meal scheme at anganwadis can work.

Inter-state public transport to Andhra and Karnataka will be permitted.

Swimming pools will be allowed to open only for competition training purposes. However, all trainers and trainees above 18 years have been asked to get themselves vaccinated.

Bars inside resorts and lodges will be allowed to remain open.

