Tamil Nadu reports 1,657 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths

Tamil Nadu reported 1,657 new COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths in the last 24 hours.

As per the state health department, the total count of cases in Tamil Nadu is 26,06,153 cases. Of these, 17,261 are active cases.

With 1,662 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, the cumulative recoveries climbed to 26,06,153. The death toll stands at 35,509.

Tamil Nadu has 301 COVID testing facilities, of which 69 are government-run and 232 are private.

India on Monday recorded 26,041 new cases. With 29,621 recoveries during the last 24 hours, the cumulative recoveries mounted to 3,29,31,972. The recovery rate is 97.78 per cent.

( With inputs from ANI )

