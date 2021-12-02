Tamil Nadu reports 715 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs

Tamil Nadu reported 715 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the Tamil Nadu government health bulletin on Thursday, the state has reported a total of 27,28,350 cases of COVID-19 so far.

With 12 deaths reported in the last 24 hours due to the infection, the death toll in the state climbed up to 36,504. The total active cases stood at 8,155.

With 748 people recovering in the state from the infection in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries have gone up to 26,83,691.

( With inputs from ANI )

