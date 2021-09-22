Tamil Nadu reports fresh 1,647 COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths

Tamil Nadu reported 1,641 fresh COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths on Tuesday, as per the health bulletin released by the state government on Wednesday.

This southern state of India has logged a total of 26,48,668 cases to date with 16,993 active cases.

With 1,619 fresh recoveries, the cumulative number of recoveries in Tamil Nadu has gone up to 25,96,316 while the death toll mounted to 35,379.

( With inputs from ANI )

