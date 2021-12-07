Tamil Nadu requested Centre to declare Tamil as official language of country: MoS Home in LS

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Tuesday informed Lok Sabha that the Government of Tamil Nadu has made a request to declare Tamil as one of the official languages of India.

His statement came after Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi MP Dr T R Paarivendhar asked whether, during the recently concluded Southern Council Meeting in Tirupati, the Tamil Nadu government has raised the issue of declaring Tamil as one of the official languages of India as has been done in Sri Lanka and Singapore and Thirtikurrei as a national book.

"The Government of Tamil Nadu has made a request to declare Tamil as one of the official languages of India and Thirukkural as a national book in the 29th Meeting of the Southern Zonal Council which was held at Tirupati on 14th November 2021. However, no discussion on this issue took place during the meeting," the Mos said in a written reply to the Lower House.

The winter session of the Parliament commenced on November 29 and will conclude on December 23.

( With inputs from ANI )

