Tamil Nadu School Education Minister confers awards on 13 teachers

On the occasion of Teachers' Day, Tamil Nadu's School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi conferred awards on 13 teachers at a function held at the District Collector's Office here.

Talking about the problems of teachers, the minister mentioned that "There are more than 12,000 cases in the court in the field of school education alone."

Earlier, President Ram Nath Kovind honoured 44 meritorious teachers with the National Awards to Teachers and said the future of the upcoming generation is safe with the teachers.

Teachers' Day in India is celebrated annually on September 5 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. He was a renowned scholar, recipient of Bharat Ratna, first Vice- President and second President of independent India. He was born on September 5, 1888.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor