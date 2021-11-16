Tamil Nadu: Two cases of Swine Flu reported in Coimbatore

Two cases of Swine Flu have been reported in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore on Tuesday.

As per Coimbatore Corporation's press release, both patients are undergoing treatment at a private hospital here.

The district administration has issued an advisory for the public and has made the wearing of face masks compulsory.

( With inputs from ANI )

