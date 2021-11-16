Tamil Nadu: Two cases of Swine Flu reported in Coimbatore
By ANI | Published: November 16, 2021 11:54 AM2021-11-16T11:54:52+5:302021-11-16T12:05:02+5:30
Two cases of Swine Flu have been reported in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore on Tuesday.
Two cases of Swine Flu have been reported in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore on Tuesday.
As per Coimbatore Corporation's press release, both patients are undergoing treatment at a private hospital here.
The district administration has issued an advisory for the public and has made the wearing of face masks compulsory.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app