Target of 20 pc blending ethanol in petrol and 5 pc blending of biodiesel in diesel by 2030: Petroleum Ministry

The Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), Rameswar Teli in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha on Thursday informed that the Government notified the National Policy on Biofuels (NPB) - 2018 on June 4, 2018, to promote the use of biofuels in the country.

According to a statement issued by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry on Thursday, the NPB envisages an indicative target of 20 per cent blending of ethanol in petrol by 2030 and 5 per cent blending of biodiesel in diesel by 2030.

Some of the activities undertaken for technological development in the biofuel sector include the Department of Biotechnology promoting innovation Research, Development and Demonstration in Biofuel areas through various Schemes like the Centre of Excellence, extramural projects, fellowship schemes, and international cooperation, said the ministry.

Department of Biotechnology is supporting projects to ease the utilization of biofuels by making them cost-effective. In Gujarat, the Department of Biotechnology is implementing a project on a self-sustainable model for energy generation by adopting clean technology for the conversion of mixed organic waste into methane and bio-fertilizer.

Collaboration of IOC R&D with the Department of Biotechnology, in the area of Bioenergy.

Development of integrated 2G ethanol enzymatic technology using biomass feedstock such as rice straw, wheat straw, bagasse etc.

Development and successful demo of raw material agnostic high yield Bio-methanation technology to produce biogas.

Development of Agri waste pre-treatment technology for in-situ preparation of feed for biogas units.

Collaborative research with IISC, Bengaluru for the development of technology to produce fuel cell grade hydrogen from biomass to tackle biomass challenge while improving ambient air quality.

The measures taken by the Government to promote the use of biofuels in the country including Gujarat includes allowing the use of sugarcane and food grains (maize and surplus stocks of rice with Food Corporation of India) for conversion to ethanol; administering price mechanism for procurement of ethanol under EBP Programme including the enhanced ex-mill price of ethanol year on year from ethanol supply year 2017.

Others include lowering of GST rate to 5 per cent on ethanol and biodiesel for EBP and biodiesel blending Programme respectively; amendment in Industries (Development and Regulation) Act for free movement of ethanol; interest subvention scheme for enhancement and augmentation of ethanol production capacity in the country; opened 2G route for procurement of ethanol; allowing the direct sale of biodiesel (B100) for blending with High-Speed Diesel etc.

With inputs from ANI

