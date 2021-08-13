TDP accuses Andhra Government of issuing blank Government Orders

The delegation of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Friday complained to Governor of Andhra Pradesh Biswabhusan Harichandan stating that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government is not ruling in a transparent manner for issuance of 50 blank Government Orders (GOs) from July 30 to August 12, 2021.

The party delegates met the Andhra Pradesh Governor to apprise him of unfair practices adopted by the state government for issuing many blank GOs.

General Secretary of TDP Varla Ramaiah said, "The State government has issued 50 blank GOs (Government Orders) from July 30, 2021, to August 12, 2021. Usually, blank GOs are issued in case of security-related emergencies. But the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) government has been issuing numerous blank GOs."

The TDP General Secretary complained that the government is not ruling in a transparent manner. TDP is also suspecting that the YSRCP government has pretentious intentions behind issuing such GOs at the midnight.

"We have explained the matter to the Governor and have requested him to enquire into the matter," Varla Ramaiah added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor