TDP headquarters allegedly attacked by YSRCP workers in Andhra

By ANI | Published: October 19, 2021 10:42 PM2021-10-19T22:42:05+5:302021-10-19T22:50:02+5:30

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) workers on Tuesday vandalized Telugu Desam Party (TDP)'s Central Office in Mangalagiri and TDP national spokesman K Pattabhi Ram's residence in Vijayawada.

TDP headquarters allegedly attacked by YSRCP workers in Andhra | TDP headquarters allegedly attacked by YSRCP workers in Andhra

TDP headquarters allegedly attacked by YSRCP workers in Andhra

Next

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) workers on Tuesday vandalised Telugu Desam Party (TDP)'s Central Office in Mangalagiri and TDP national spokesman K Pattabhi Ram's residence in Vijayawada.

The workers took this step after TDP workers allegedly abused State Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a presser.

Several party cadres were also injured in the attacks.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Telugu Desam PartyYuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress PartyBharatiya janata party's telanganaTelugu desam party nationalTelangana bharatiya janata partyOpposition telugu desam partyDesam partyTelangana tdpBharatiya janata party rajya sabhaTelangana youth congress