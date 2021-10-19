TDP headquarters allegedly attacked by YSRCP workers in Andhra
By ANI | Published: October 19, 2021 10:42 PM2021-10-19T22:42:05+5:302021-10-19T22:50:02+5:30
Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) workers on Tuesday vandalized Telugu Desam Party (TDP)'s Central Office in Mangalagiri and TDP national spokesman K Pattabhi Ram's residence in Vijayawada.
The workers took this step after TDP workers allegedly abused State Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a presser.
Several party cadres were also injured in the attacks.
