TDP slams Andhra govt, claims YSRCP leaders have role to play in drugs originating from state

Citing the recent seizure of Ganja near the Andhra and Telangana border, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national spokesperson K Pattabhi Ram on Friday claimed that YSRCP leaders had a role to play in drugs that originated in Andhra Pradesh.

"After a consignment of heroin was caught at Gujarat's Mundra port which was supposed to be delivered in the state of Andhra Pradesh, we are seeing that wherever in the country narcotic drugs are caught, they originated from Andhra Pradesh," Pattabhi said.

He claimed that the TDP has been constantly demanding from the Jagan Reddy government to initiate a probe into the Ganja smuggling, and yet, they have closed the case against the Andhra Pradesh YSRCP leader.

"Recently, a huge consignment of Ganja supply was caught near the Andhra and Telangana border being transported by the YCP Leader Uday Bhanu's son. Because of the cordial relation between Jagan Reddy and Telangana CM, YCP MLA's son's name was removed," Pattabhi alleged.

Further, he said that TDP has challenged YSRCP MLAs to come forward for a drug test if they are clean.

"We had given them the date of October 1 for the drug test. Our youth leaders and I have come here for the test in Hyderabad. The YCP MLAs, by not coming, have proved that they are involved in the drugs case," he said.

"On Thursday, YSRCP MLA Dwarampudi Chandra Sekhar had openly said that he has warehouses in Ivory Coast, a drug haven in Africa where heroin is hugely traded," Pattabhi further claimed.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor