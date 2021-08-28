TDP stages protest against rising fuel prices

By ANI | Published: August 28, 2021 05:20 AM2021-08-28T05:20:50+5:302021-08-28T05:30:07+5:30

Telugu Desam Party workers staged a protest against the rising prices of petrol, diesel, and essential commodities at Narasaraopet town in Guntur district on Friday.

Bullock carts were used to carry motorcycles. The TDP cadre raised slogans against the state government and also asked Jagan Mohan Reddy to step down as CM for failing to control the hike in fuel prices. TDP leaders GV Anjaneyulu, Ch Aravind Babu and others participated in the protest.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

