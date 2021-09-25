Teacher found drunk at primary school in Chhattisgarh's Korba

A school teacher on Friday was allegedly found in an inebriated state in his office during school hours at a primary school located at Kari Mati village in Korba.

The headteacher, Ramnarayan Pradhan, has been suspended from the school.

"I am feeling deeply ashamed about the conduct of the teacher. On the orders of the district administration officials, the teacher had been suspended from the school, said Block Education Officer, L S Jogi.

A viral video of the teacher lying in an inebriated state in his office had recently surfaced on the Internet.

According to the students, this is not the first time that the teacher was seen in an inebriated condition.

( With inputs from ANI )

