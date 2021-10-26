Teacher posts "We Won" status on Whatsapp after Pakistan wins T20 match against India

Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets in T20 World Cup. India lost to Pakistan for the first time in the World Cup. Therefore, there is an atmosphere of happiness in Pakistan at present. But even in India, some are happy with Pakistan's victory. There have been incidents of fireworks in some places. A teacher in Udaipur, Rajasthan, expressed her happiness by posting WhatsApp status after Pakistan's victory. This teacher has been fired by a private school.

Nafisa Attari, a teacher at Neerja Modi School in Udaipur, posted WhatsApp status after the India-Pakistan match. Atari had poted status saying "We Won", we won. The Pakistani opener was seen in a photo posted by Atari. One of the students' parents asked Nafisa after seeing her status, "Do you support Pakistan?" She answered yes.

Some students took a screenshot of the status posted by Nafisa Atari. It then went viral. The administration of Neerja Modi School took notice of the status posted by Attari. The administration decided to suspend her. A letter in this regard has been issued by the administration. Nafisa Atari is being suspended as per the decision taken at the meeting of Sojatia Charitable Trust, the statement said.