Teary-eyed sister ties Rakhi to dead BSF jawan brother at his funeral

Rakshabandhan was celebrated with great enthusiasm all over the country. The excitement of Rakhi Pournima was seen everywhere in the country. However, a picture has gone viral on the internet that has shaken the whole country.

This photo from Nagaur in Harsaur district of Rajasthan has made many teary eyed. A woman tied rakhi to her dead brother's ashes. Her brother died 7 days before the Rakshabandhan festival. Chiranjilal, a BSF head constable, died on Independence Day. He died of a heart attack. He was cremated on August 17 in his hometown of Harsaur. Chiranjilal's sister tied rakhi to the vessel in which her brother's ashes were kept.

The sister's name is Lakshmi and she has not been able to tie rakhi to her brother for the last 4 years. She had earlier tied rakhi in 2017. Her brother had come to the sister's house on August 13. However, the unfortunate incident took place on 15th August, and he died. The photo of the sister tying rakhi to brother's ashed has gone viral on social media.