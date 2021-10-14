Teenager girl from Odisha falls in love with boy in Panipat while playing Online Ludo

There is a growing trend of getting acquainted on social media and gaming apps, making friends through it and then turning this friendship into love. The app in the smartphone has started to make new bonds. A similar incident has taken place in Panipat in Haryana. A boy from Haryana and a girl from Odisha bonded while playing online ludo. The girl left home to marry the boy and reached Panipat directly.

The girl left everything and came to Panipat to marry her lover. The family also fixed wedding date for the two. The couple was supposed to get married on Monday. This information reached Rajni Gupta, an officer of the anti-child marriage department. Gupta ran away on time as her boyfriend was not yet 21 years old. The marriage ceremony was called off as the boyfriend and his family could not show any evidence that the boy was eligible for getting married.

The two decided to get married. They had been dating for two years. The girl fled the house on October 2 after telling her elder sister. The girl's mother also had an idea about the boyfriend. But she was opposed to this marriage. The girl's father is no more. After that, the girl's family moved from Bihar to Odisha. The girl is in ninth grade. Proof of her age has been sought.

The girl's family lives in a slum area near Sanoli Road. The couple was getting married at the boy's house on Monday. No one from the girl's family was present at the wedding. People need to be aware of child marriage. If such incidents are happening around, they should be stopped, appealed Rajni Gupta.