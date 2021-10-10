'Tejaswini' initiative has yielded good results: Delhi police

The Tejaswini initiative, which was launched to curb crime against women, has yielded very good results, said DCP (northwest) Usha Rangnani on Sunday.

Under the initiative, which was launched on July 10 this year, 46 Women Beat Constables were deployed in the crime-infested and sensitive beat areas of various police stations.

The DCP said that a review meeting was held with the relatives and constables and a positive response was received.

"It yielded very good results. I had deployed 46 women constables on the beat, including Head Constables. Now when we were nearing 3 months of it, I held a meeting with residents and constables. Residents gave positive feedback," she told ANI.

Rangnani also highlighted that residents feel safer now. "Earlier they hesitated to report crimes against women, be it inside their houses or molestation outside. Now they speak clearly in the presence of women constables. They have access to better counselling and doorstep policing," she said.

This initiative was named as "TEJASWINI: Women Centric Safety & Empowerment Initiative' of North-West District". It aimed to reach out to women belonging to all strata of society and female senior citizens and also to safeguard the rights and dignity of women and children in North-West District thus creating such conducive atmosphere where they feel at home while interacting with these women constables & share their issues and concerns.

A number of meetings, interactions and open houses session with women and women constables were held after three months on implementing the initiative, to monitor ground realities.

"The pivotal purpose of this exercise or project is to sensitize the women and girls of all age groups and their guardians/ parents about the trends of various crimes against women such as molestation, rape, sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse, harassment for dowry demand etc. and empower them to tackle the adverse and unwanted situations by themselves and making them aware how to obtain legal help also," the DCP noted.

( With inputs from ANI )

