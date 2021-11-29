Telangana: 45 students, 1 teacher test positive for COVID19

Telangana is witnessing an increase in COVID-19 cases as 45 students and 1 teacher of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Backward Classes Welfare school in Sangareddy district have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Dr Gayatri, DM and HO, Sangareddy district, informed, "45 students and 1 teacher of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Backward Classes Welfare School have tested COVID-19 positive so far. Students have been kept in isolation and are receiving medical treatment."

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total active case in the state is 3,535.

India reported as many as 8,309 new COVID-19 cases and 236 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.With this, the active caseload in the country has now reached 1,03,859, which is the lowest in the last 544 days.

According to the ministry, the active cases in the country account for less than one per cent of total cases, currently at 0.30 per cent which is the lowest since March last year.

With 9,905 people recovering from the virus in the last 24 hours, the recovery rate in the country stands at 98.34 per cent which is the highest since March last year. The cumulative recoveries have mounted to 3,40,08,183.

The daily positivity rate reported at 1.09 per cent has been less than two per cent for the last 56 days while the weekly positivity rate at 0.85 per cent is less than one per cent for the last 15 days.

( With inputs from ANI )

