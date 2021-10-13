Telangana: ACB catches Hyderabad municipal corporation officials red-handed with bribe

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday caught two Hyderabad Municipal Corporation officials red-handed with bribe in Mehdipatnam area here.

According to the official statement of ACB, the accused identified as Koushika Suresh Kumar, Tax Inspector at Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accepted the bribe amount of Rs 5,000 through in charge Bill Collector named Pallepaga Rajeshwar of the same office from a complainant of the city.

"Kumar asked Gnaneshwar to do an official favour, that is, to process the file of the complainant for mutation of his house," the statement added.

The bribe amount was recovered from the possession of Rajeshwar.

"Fingers of left hand of the AO-2 (Pallepaga Rajeshwar) yielded positive result in chemical test. The AOs performed their duty improperly and dishonestly to obtain undue advantage," read the statement.

and the two officials involved in the case are being arrested by the ACB and produced before the Special judge.

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor