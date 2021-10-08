Telangana Assembly passes resolution seeking caste-based census

The Telangana assembly on Friday unanimously passed a resolution seeking the Centre to take a caste-based census in the country.

The debate on the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2021 during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament saw wide participation with many opposition members raising demands for a caste-based census.

On August 23, a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the delegation of 10 parties led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to discuss a caste-based census was held in Delhi.

The demand for a caste-based census has been made by the Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and several other opposition members. Some BJP allies have also made a similar demand.

( With inputs from ANI )

