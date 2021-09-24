Telangana BJP leader slams opposition statement that Modi govt is selling public properties

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy on Thursday slammed the opposition parties for saying at a dharna that the BJP-led government at the centre was selling public properties.

Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader said, "The opposition parties including Congress, Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and other parties staged a Dharna on Wednesday and alleged that the BJP-led government was selling public properties."

"The alliance of opposition parties is a match-fixing between Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Congress. In the previous elections TRS, CPI and CPIM formed an alliance to defeat BJP and now CPI and CPI-M formed an alliance with Congress. This shows that the Congress and TRS are in a secret alliance," Reddy alleged.

"To tarnish the Prime Minister's image at the centre, opposition leaders levelled false allegations against PM Modi who is working for the welfare of people. Nearly 300 welfare schemes were launched under the leadership of Modi in past seven years," he said.

Reddy said, "Out of jealousy, all the parties came together with the ulterior motive to tarnish the image of Modi even though the ideologies of the Congress, CPI and CPI-M do not match."

India is progressing under the leadership of the Prime Minister and these people are not able to digest his success, he said. "I condemn this dharna with ulterior motives," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor