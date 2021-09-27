Telangana: Ceiling fan falls on patient in Mahabubabad hospital's ICU ward
By ANI | Published: September 27, 2021 11:30 PM2021-09-27T23:30:54+5:302021-09-27T23:40:02+5:30
The false ceiling of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ward of Mahabubabad District Hospital in Telangana collapsed and fell on a patient amid heavy rainfall on Sunday.
Mahbubabad district Hospital Superintendent Prabhakar said, "No casualties have been reported in the incident."
Earlier on Monday morning, the India Metrological Department, Hyderabad issued a Flash Flood Risk (FFR) alert for Telangana for the next 24 hours.
( With inputs from ANI )
