Telangana: Ceiling fan falls on patient in Mahabubabad hospital's ICU ward

By ANI | Published: September 27, 2021 11:30 PM2021-09-27T23:30:54+5:302021-09-27T23:40:02+5:30

The false ceiling of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ward of Mahabubabad District Hospital in Telangana collapsed and fell on a patient amid heavy rainfall on Sunday.

Telangana: Ceiling fan falls on patient in Mahabubabad hospital's ICU ward | Telangana: Ceiling fan falls on patient in Mahabubabad hospital's ICU ward

Telangana: Ceiling fan falls on patient in Mahabubabad hospital's ICU ward

Next

The false ceiling of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ward of Mahabubabad District Hospital in Telangana collapsed and fell on a patient amid heavy rainfall on Sunday.

Mahbubabad district Hospital Superintendent Prabhakar said, "No casualties have been reported in the incident."

Earlier on Monday morning, the India Metrological Department, Hyderabad issued a Flash Flood Risk (FFR) alert for Telangana for the next 24 hours.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :India metrological departmentIndia metrological departmentIntensive care unitCritical careIcu