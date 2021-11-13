Telangana CM KCR is unlikely to attend 29th southern zonal council meeting

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is unlikely to attend the 29th southern zonal council meeting to be held at Tirupati on Sunday, Rao said in a press conference a few days ago.

Though the Chief Minister KCR has decided to stay away from the meeting, he has sent Minister of Home, Prisons, Fire Services of Telangana Mohammad Mahmood Ali in his place, added Rao.

The meeting, to be held at Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh, is to be chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah.

The meeting is attended by chief ministers of five southern states Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, and Lt Governors of three union territories of Andaman and Nicobar, Puducherry and Lakshadweep.

( With inputs from ANI )

