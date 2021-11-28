Telangana CM to hold Cabinet meeting tomorrow
By ANI | Published: November 28, 2021 02:25 PM2021-11-28T14:25:46+5:302021-11-28T14:35:07+5:30
Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao will hold a Cabinet meeting on Monday, informed Chief Minister's Office (CMO).
Chief Minister Rao has also instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to make necessary arrangements for the meeting, informed CMO.
( With inputs from ANI )
