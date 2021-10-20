Telangana: Drug peddler with 40 kg cannabis arrested in Hyderabad

The Hyderabad Police on Tuesday arrested an inter-state narcotic drug peddler and seized 40 kg cannabis (ganja) worth Rs 4,00,000 and a cell phone from his possession.

According to the police, the arrested drug peddler has been identified as Vanapalli Naga Sai.

"The accused Sai is wanted in two cases belonging to Amberpet and Malakpet Police Stations in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) cases," the police said.

"He was having several contacts with narcotic drug (ganja) traders in around Telangana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, UP and other states and supplying ganja to them and earn easy money," it said.

The accused person along with seized material was handed over to the Afzalgunj police station for further investigation.

A case has been registered under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor