Telangana governor flags off 'mobile digital publicity vans' to create awareness on COVID-19 vaccination

Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday flagged off 'mobile digital publicity vans' in Hyderabad to create awareness on COVID-19 vaccination drive in the state.

In a tweet Telangana Governor said: "Glad to flag off Mobile Digital Publicity Vans to create awareness on #COVID19 vaccination drive and Covid-appropriate behaviour at Raj Bhavan #Hyderabad. Good initiative by Regional Outreach Bureau-PIB. Let's dispel vaccine-hesitancy and get vaccinated to fight against the pandemic."

Regional Outreach Bureau, Hyderabad in a press note said that "in order to shun vaccine hesitancy in areas of low vaccination especially rural areas of the state, these digital vans are being launched which are loaded with IEC (Information Education Communication) materials developed in regional languages."

Ten Mobile vans will tour all 29 districts of Telangana.

Addressing the gathering, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan expressed her happiness for launching the mobile vans to help spread awareness and said that "initially people were hesitant to take vaccines, but now India has completed more than 42 crore vaccinations which is a proud moment for us."

"I urge everyone to take the vaccine especially people in the rural and tribal areas where there is hesitancy among my tribal brothers and sisters ", she said. She also mentioned that she has taken her second dose of vaccine in a rural area of Telangana to shun the hesitancy.

She further added that India is a young country and youngsters need to take their vaccine at the earliest.

( With inputs from ANI )

