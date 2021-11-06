Telangana HC allows courts in state to reopen from Nov 8 for physical hearings

The High Court of Telangana on Saturday allowed all the courts in the state to open for physical hearings from November 8 citing a less severe pandemic in the state.

"Considering the present situation of pandemic in the State, the High Court full bench has decided to open all the courts in the State, including the High Court, for physical hearing from November 8," said an official statement of the Telangana High Court.

"All the Principal District Judges/Unit heads are directed to take instructions from the Administrative Judge of their district on taking a decision for going to virtual hearing of the courts in the unit," read the statement.

The statement further added, "All the unit heads in the State were directed to follow the Covid-19 protocols strictly. A notification has been issued by the Registrar General in this regard on Friday".

Sunil Goud, Vice-chairman, Bar council of Telangana stated," For two years we have been facing difficult situations because of pandemic in the court because of the online system. We have never been to this system before."

"This online system was practised in foreign countries but after the pandemic, it was adopted in India. We faced a lot of problems in the beginning, especially in the lower court for conducting trials, taking evidence and cross-examining. The lawyers at the apex court are used to this system," he added.

"Now the court has decided to function offline by taking all the precautionary measures. This a very good news for all the lawyers across India as to the full function of the courts," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

