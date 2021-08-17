Telangana to receive light to heavy rains over next 3 days: IMD

Central, northern, and north-western districts of Telangana will receive light to moderate rainfall in the next three days, an Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) official said on Monday.

Dr K Nagaratna, the director of IMD in Hyderabad, said an upper air cyclonic circulation is located over the west-central Bay of Bengal off the coast of Odisha and North Andhra Pradesh.

"Under the influence of this cyclonic circulation, Telangana is like to experience light to moderate rainfalls over most of its places for the next 2 to 3 days. For the next 24 hours, several districts of the north, north-west and Central districts are very likely to experience heavy rainfall subsequently for 24 hours," Nagaratna told ANI.

The IMD director further added that on August 18, Hyderabad is likely to receive light to moderate rains over the next 24 to 48 hours.

( With inputs from ANI )

