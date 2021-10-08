Telangana: TRSTC to run 4,000 special buses during Dussehra

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) to run 4,000 special buses during Dussehra.

Speaking to ANI, TSRTC regional manager, Venkanna said, "We have arranged special buses from Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS), Jubli and other bus stations. The buses coming from Khammam and Nalgonda are terminated at Dilsukh Nagar and the buses coming from the Warangal area are terminated at Uppal ring road. The passenger need not come to MGBS."

"For the convenience of the people, TSRTC operating buses from the colony and also near the educational institutions where nearly 20 to 25 group are there, they can contact the TSRTC. We are giving this facility for the entire 9 days of Dussehra."

"Hyderabad is running 80 luxury AC buses in twin cities, because of it employees are working from home, so there is no patronage for ac buses we have changed them into Rajdhani buses. Those buses are operating in Nizambad, Armoor, bodhan, Karimnagar and Warangal.Apart from this, we have introduced AC buses in Mehboob Nagar also," he further added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor