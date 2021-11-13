Terming India's independence in 1947 'bheek' treason, Kangana's Padma Shri should be withdrawn: Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana on Saturday criticised Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut for her controversial remarks on the country's Independence and said that it is unfortunate that the Padma Shri has been awarded to someone who insulted the freedom fighters.

Saamana's editorial pointed out that describing India's Independence in 1947 as 'bheek' is a case of treason and demanded that the Centre must withdraw the Padma Shri award from her.

"No one has ever insulted the freedom fighter in such a way. Kangana has said India did not attain independence in 1947, but it was a bheek and the country in a real sense got independence in 2014 (When Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office for the first time). India had to fight a freedom struggle to gain freedom from 150 years of slavery. Thousands of people had to sacrifice their everything. Terming the freedom, which was gained over the sacrifice of blood, sweat and tears, a bheek is treason," the editorial said.

"The President honoured such person the Padma Shri award. If Centre has any reverence for freedom and sacrifice of the freedom fighters, it must withdraw the Padma Shri award from her," it said.

The controversy began after Ranaut on Thursday said that India attained freedom in 2014 when the Modi-led government came to power and described the country's Independence in 1947 as "bheek", or alms.

Kangana received the prestigious award by President Ram Nath Kovind at a ceremony hosted at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the capital on November 8.

( With inputs from ANI )

