Territorial Army organises cycle rally on its 72nd Raising Day

In the 75th year of Independence, the Territorial Army (TA) is commemorating its 72nd Raising Day today by organizing a cycle rally in the national capital.

The purpose of this cycle rally is to spread the message of "Swasth Bharat Abhiyan".

This rally was flagged off by Director General of TA Lieutenant General Preet Mohindera Singh from India Gate.

This rally signifies the importance of healthy living and sporting activities especially in times of global pandemic.

Earlier today, Union Minister for Sports and Territorial Army (TA) Anurag Thakur and Lieutenant General Preet Mohindera Singh donated blood at the TA camp.

Thakur on March 10 became the first serving union minister to be promoted as Captain in the Territorial Army as a regular commissioned officer.

Thakur was promoted to the rank of Captain at 124 Infantry Battalion Territorial Army (Sikh).

( With inputs from ANI )

