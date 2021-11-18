Terrorism will not be seen in J-K after two years, says J-K LG Manoj Sinha
By ANI | Published: November 18, 2021 04:56 AM2021-11-18T04:56:15+5:302021-11-18T05:05:02+5:30
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has said that terrorism will not be seen in Jammu and Kashmir after two years and the Government of India is working in this direction.
Addressing a gathering in the award ceremony of EEPC India Northern Region Export on Wednesday, Sinha said that the law and order in the Union Territory has changed a lot.
"Many people worry about the law and order situation, I want to tell you that the situation has changed a lot. Some elements are trying, but I want to assure you that after two years, terrorism will not be seen in Jammu and Kashmir, The government is working in this direction," the LG said.
( With inputs from ANI )
