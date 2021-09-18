Terrorist attack on police team in J-K's Srinagar

Terrorists attacked a police team in Noor Bagh area of Srinagar on Saturday.

"A team of Police while laying cordon came under fire from terrorists in Noor Bagh, Srinagar. Terrorists fled the scene -1 pistol and 1 AK 47 recovered. Reinforcement of Police and CRPF expanded the cordoned area. Search underway," said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

According to J-K police, terrorists fled after firing and dropped their weapons.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday said that a labourer was shot dead by unidentified terrorists in the Nehama area Kulgam district.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor