Terrorist attacks, security forces' personnel killed in them reduce in 2021 in J-K compared with last 2 years: MoS Defence in RS

Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt on Monday said that number of terrorist attacks and security forces personnel killed in these attacks have come down in 2021 in Jammu and Kashmir in comparison to the last two years.

"Number of terrorist attacks and number of security forces' personnel killed in these attacks have come down in 2021 in Jammu and Kashmir in comparison with previous two years. While 594 and 244 terror attacks took place in 2019 and 2020 respectively, 195 attacks have taken place in 2021 till November 15," Bhatt stated in a written reply to a Rajya Sabha query.

"In terms of battle casualties in these attacks, 80 personnel lost their lives in 2019 while 62 died last year. In 2021, 35 personnel have lost their lives till November 23," he informed in the written reply.

The winter session of Parliament that began on Monday is scheduled to conclude on December 23.

( With inputs from ANI )

