Terrorist killed after encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Awantipora

One unidentified terrorist has been killed in an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists on Sunday morning at Baragam area of Awantipora.

Inspector-General of Police in Kashmir, Vijay Kumar told ANI, "Encounter started at Baragam Awantipora. One terrorist is killed. Operation in progress."

Police and security forces are on the job.

"#Encounter has started at Baragam area of #Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

