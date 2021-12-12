Terrorist killed after encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Awantipora
By ANI | Published: December 12, 2021 08:08 AM2021-12-12T08:08:12+5:302021-12-12T08:15:08+5:30
One unidentified terrorist has been killed in an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists on Sunday morning at Baragam area of Awantipora.
Inspector-General of Police in Kashmir, Vijay Kumar told ANI, "Encounter started at Baragam Awantipora. One terrorist is killed. Operation in progress."
Police and security forces are on the job.
"#Encounter has started at Baragam area of #Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.
More details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor