Terrorist killed in encounter at J-K's Bandipora
By ANI | Published: August 3, 2021 09:40 AM2021-08-03T09:40:10+5:302021-08-03T09:50:03+5:30
An unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Chandaji area of Bandipora on Tuesday.
Next
An unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Chandaji area of Bandipora on Tuesday.
Kashmir Zone Police in a tweet said, "Bandipora Encounter Update: one unidentified terrorist killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow."
Last month, three terrorists belonging to terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were neutralised in Bandipora.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app