Terrorist killed in encounter at J-K's Bandipora

An unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Chandaji area of Bandipora on Tuesday.

Kashmir Zone Police in a tweet said, "Bandipora Encounter Update: one unidentified terrorist killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow."

Last month, three terrorists belonging to terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were neutralised in Bandipora.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor