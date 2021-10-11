Terrorist killed in encounter in J-K's Anantnag
By ANI | Published: October 11, 2021 03:08 AM2021-10-11T03:08:11+5:302021-10-11T03:15:02+5:30
An unidentified terrorist was neutralised by the security forces in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.
A policeman also injuries in the encounter with the terrorist.
"#Encounter has started at Khagund #Verinag area of #Anantnag. Police & Security Forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," said a tweet from the Twitter handle of Kashmir Zone Police.
"#AnantnagEncounterUpdate: 01 unidentified #terrorist killed. One policeman injured.#Operation in progress. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," added Kashmir Zone Police in another tweet.
Further details are awaited.
