Terrorist neutralised in Pulwama was involved in October 2 civilian killing, says Kashmir police

The terrorist neutralised by the police in an encounter at Wahibug area in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday has been identified by the police.

According to the police, the killed terrorist has been identified as Shahid Bashir Sheikh. He is from Srinagar and was involved in the killing of a civilian on October 2 this year.

An AK rifle has been recovered along with magazines/ammunition from the terrorist, said the police.

"Killed terrorist has been identified as Shahid Basir Sheikh of Srinagar. He was involved in the recent killing of a civilian (Mohd Safi Dar, PDD Deptt's staff) on October 2, 2021. AK 47 rifle was used in his killing. One AK rifle along with Mag/Amn recovered: IGP Kashmir," said the Kashmir Zone Police in a tweet today.

Earlier on Friday, an encounter between security forces and terrorists started in the Wahibug area in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. One terrorist was neutralised by the security forces in the encounter.

( With inputs from ANI )

