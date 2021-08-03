Terrorists attack police party in J-K's Srinagar, 2 including cop injured

Terrorists attacked a police party in Khanyar at the Shiraaz Chowk area of Srinagar on Tuesday.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, one police personnel and a civilian were injured in the attack.

"Both injured have been shifted to a hospital. The area is cordoned off, and search underway," said the police.

The attack came ahead of the second anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, and Independence Day on August 15.

( With inputs from ANI )

