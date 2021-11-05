Terrorists fire at security forces at SKIMS Medical College Hospital in Srinagar
Terrorists opened fire at the security forces at SKIMS Medical College Hospital in the Bemina region of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.
"There was a brief fire fight between terrorists and security forces at SKIMS Hospital, Bemina. Terrorists managed to escape taking advantage of civilian presence," said Srinagar Police.
A search operation has been launched.
Further details are awaited.
