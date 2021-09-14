Terrorists hurl grenade at police in J-K's Pulwama, 3 civilians injured
Published: September 14, 2021
Three civilians were injured after terrorists hurled a grenade at a police party at Main Chowk in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.
Further details are awaited.
On Monday, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) averted a possible major incident by recovering six Chinese grenades along the National Highway-44 in Jammu and Kashmir's Bemina, a region situated on the heart of the erstwhile state's summer capital.
The grenades were found in a sandbag placed on the divider of the road in Bemina during a routine road opening exercise.
Earlier on September 10, the CRPF jawan suffered minor injuries after terrorists hurled a grenade at security forces near PP Chanpora in Srinagar.
( With inputs from ANI )
