Terrorists hurl grenade in J-K's Srinagar; 10 civilians injured, one held

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday informed that terrorists hurled a grenade at Hari Singh High Street area in Srinagar wherein 10 civilians have been injured. One person was apprehended by the police in the matter.

"Today at about 14:45 hours, terrorists hurled a grenade at Hari Singh High Street area in Srinagar district. Senior police officers immediately reached at the terror crime spot," read a statement by the police.

Preliminary investigation revealed that terrorists hurled a grenade towards Bunker of 40Bn SSB at Hari Singh High Street area of district Srinagar. However, the grenade missed the intended target and instead exploded on road resulting in minor injuries to 10 civilians who were evacuated to a nearby hospital for the treatment of their injuries.

Following the said grenade attack, all the entry/exit points in and around the Lal Chowk area were sealed and all the Nakas/checkpoints across the City Srinagar were activated.

During the intensive checking, a joint naka party near Makkah Market apprehended a suspicious person and upon searching his bag, the police recovered two live grenades. He has been identified as Adil Farooq Bhat, a journalist, resident of Khrew Pampore.

The police further informed that Farooq was arrested earlier also in February 2019 and detained under Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act for his involvement in providing logistics as well as other support to the active terrorists operating in Khrew area.

Police have registered cases under the relevant section of law regarding both the incidents and investigation is going on vigorously from all the angles viz-a-viz yesterday's grenade throwing incident and subsequent recovery of two live grenades.

More arrests are expected and further details shall follow, informed the police.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor