Thank people for love, respect, feels good to return home, says Bajrang Punia

Thanking people for love and respect, Olympics Bronze medallist wrestler Bajrang Punia on Monday said that it feels good to return home as he received a rousing welcome from his family and locals outside his residence in Sonipat on Monday.

After the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur felicitated the seven Olympic medallists at a gala felicitation program at the Ashoka Hotel in New Delhi. Punia reached his residence in Sonipat for further celebration with his family and locals of his area.

"I played the last bout (bronze medal clash at Tokyo Olympics) without a knee cap (despite injury). I thought if I suffered an injury in my knee, I would take a rest. I thought that bout could change my life so I gave my best," said Punia in the felicitation ceremony.

"I thank people for giving me so much love and respect. It feels good to return home. I will first visit my doctor for my injury treatment," said Punia, while speaking toin front of his residence.

"It's an amazing day for me. Despite the injuries, we kept working and concentrated on winning a medal. It was not possible to come to India without a medal. This is my result as well. We trained for over three years to achieve this day and I have no more words to express my happiness," said Punia's coach Emzarios Bentinidis.

Bajrang won a bronze medal in the men's freestyle 65kg category after defeating Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov on Saturday. He defeated Niyazbekov 8-0 in the bronze medal match.

In the match between Punia and Niyazbekov, the former went on to take a 2-0 lead in the first period and all the pressure was on the Kazakh opponent heading into the last three minutes.

In the final three minutes, Bajrang managed to hold his own and he kept his opponent at bay walking away with a bronze medal.

( With inputs from ANI )

