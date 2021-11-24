The Resistance Front top Commander among three terrorists killed in Srinagar encounter

One of the three terrorists killed in an encounter in Srinagar's Rambagh on Wednesday afternoon has been identified as a top The Resistance Front (TRF) commander, the Jammu and Kashmir police said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police in a press release today informed that while acting swiftly on our own specific input regarding the movement of terrorists in the Rambagh area of Srinagar, a small team from Srinagar Police signalled a suspected Santro vehicle to stop.

However, the terrorists started firing indiscriminately on the police party from inside the car while trying to flee from the spot under the cover of firing. The fire was however effectively retaliated leading to gunfight.

In the ensuing gunfight, three terrorists got killed and identified as terrorist commander of proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF) Mehran Yaseen Shalla resident of Jamalatta Srinagar, Manzoor Ahmad Mir resident of Babhar Pulwama and Arafat Ahmad Sheikh resident of Nikloora Pulwama.

As per police records, the killed terrorists were linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF) and part of the group involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on security forces and civilian atrocities.

As per police records, killed terrorist Mehran Yaseen had a long history of terror crimes and was wanted by law for his involvement in several terror crime cases.

Prior to joining in terror ranks, several cases regarding his involvement in stone-pelting incidents are also registered against him.

Moreover, the other killed terrorist Arafat Ahmad was also involved in several terror crime cases including the killing of non-local labour at the Litter area of Pulwama on October 16, 2021.

Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition has been recovered from their possession. Police have registered a case in this regard and an investigation is in progress.

IGP Kashmir appreciated the role of the Srinagar Police in conducting the successful operation without any collateral damage.

( With inputs from ANI )

