'The SBI Story' more a copy-paste job rather than incisive analysiS

New Delhi, Dec 6 A "chance newspaper article" that talked in "glowing terms" of the SBI Museum in Kolkata prompted a visit that "amazed" Vikrant Pande about the bank's 200-year history and the archival material that prompted him to write "The SBI Story" that is more of a copy-paste job rather than an incisive analysis of its journey over the years as it glosses over major hiccups like the Nagarwala episode and the Harshad Mehra and NPA scams.

This is not surprising, given that Pande's expertise lies in the field of translations, having rendered 12 works in Marathi into English. His most recent work is the co-authored "In the Footsteps of Lord Rama: Travels with the Ramayana".

